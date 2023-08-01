Young doctor killed as hospital damaged by Russian shelling in Kherson

Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on Tuesday 1 August, damaging a medical facility, according to local officials.

A young doctor was killed and a nurse was also injured in the morning attack.

Tetyana Karchevich, head of the Kherson regional health department, said the victim was “a young talented doctor” who was “on his first day of work after an internship.”

“Psychologists from the crisis centre are working with the people who have been affected,” she added.

Photos shared by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the ground.