Firefighters continued to battle flames at a Russian chemical transport terminal on Sunday 21 January following two explosions, regional officials reported.

Local media reported that the Ust-Luga port had been attacked by drones, causing a gas tank to explode.

The blaze was at a site run by Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, around 100 miles southwest of St Petersburg.

In a press statement to Russian media outlet RBC, the company said that the fire was the result of an “external influence.”

It also said that it had paused operations at the port.

News outlet Fontanka wrote that two drones had been detected flying towards St Petersburg on Sunday morning.