Kindergarten and residential building hit in overnight Russian strike on Lviv

A kindergarten and a residential building were damaged as a result of the overnight missile attack in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv.

The multi-story residential building caught fire due to the falling missile debris early Tuesday morning (15 August) according to regional governor Maxim Kozytskyi.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said one of the strikes hit the yard of a local nursery, injuring four people.

“Two hours ago, this place was a children’s pavilion of our kindergarten. A missile directly hit the pavilion, creating a crater that is nine meters deep and 20 meters wide,” he claimed, in a video message from the site.