Rishi Sunak condemns Russia’s ‘barbaric’ war in Ukraine at G20 summit

Rishi Sunak said “countries should not invade their neighbours” as he condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the G20 summit in Bali.

The prime minister also spoke about the “devastating impact” the conflict is having on people “around the world”.

“With Russia’s foreign minister sitting there, we highlighted both the illegality and barbaric nature of Russia’s war,” Mr Sunak said of Tuesday morning’s meeting at the G20.

He added that world leaders have a responsibility to “safeguard and preserve” international order.

