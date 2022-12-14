Sunak and Starmer express unity over Ukraine in final PMQs of 2022

Both Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak expressed unity over solidarity with Ukraine to end their final encounter of the year at Prime Minister’s Questions.

“I want to finish this year thinking about our friends in Ukraine. As a result of Putin’s barbaric assault on their freedom, millions will spend Christmas in sub-zero temperatures without heating, electricity or hot water,” the Labour leader said.

“Whatever other difficulties and disagreements we have across this dispatch box, we are and will remain united in our unwavering support for Ukraine’s freedom, its liberty and its victory.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.