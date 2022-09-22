Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of veto power

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the United Nations to strip Russia of its veto power on the UN Security Council in light of Putin’s invasion of his Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president addressed the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, 21 September, to demand punishment for Putin.

“So long as the aggressor is party to decision making in the international organization, you must be insulated from them, at least until aggression stops,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto – if it is a member of the UN Security Council.”

Sign up to our newsletters.