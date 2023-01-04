Ukrainian soldier plays violin in reclaimed city in Kharkiv Oblast

A Ukrainian soldier was filmed performing a hauntingly beautiful tune on a violin in the reclaimed city of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast.

This video shows the scene as the soldier played the instrument for those who had gathered around him to witness the moment.

Sharing the video in a tweet, Ukraine’s defence ministry said the man was called Moisei Bondarenko.

Russian shelling continued in Kharkiv Oblast on January 3, according to local news reports, injuring two men.

