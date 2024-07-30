Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday 29 July travelled to the frontline area of Vovchansk, in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been trying to break through.

Moscow’s troops opened a new front in the north of the region in May, rapidly making inroads up to 10 km (6 miles).

Ukraine’s military later halted the offensive, one of the main thrusts of which had pushed towards the town of Vovchansk.

On Monday, President Zelensky was shown presenting state awards to soldiers and shaking their hands in a video posted on social media.

Though attacks in the eastern Donetsk region remain Moscow’s main offensive thrust, the assault into Kharkiv region has stretched Ukraine’s outmanned defenders and forced Kyiv to send in reinforcements.