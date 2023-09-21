Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a “very strong dialogue” with senators after his behind-closed-doors meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday 21 September.

The president of Ukraine made a trip to Washington DC this week to shore up US support for his nation.

During his visit, Mr Zelensky met with the entire Senate, but only a select few House leaders attended a meeting on the other side of Capitol Hill.

“We spoke about support, about the situation on the battlefield, about our class. I can’t share with you all the details, but I think we had a very strong dialogue with senators,” he told reporters.