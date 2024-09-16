Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for the UK and US to give permission for Ukraine to use western missiles to strike Russian targets as Vladimir Putin’s forces carried out another bombing raid.

The Ukrainian president called for “decisiveness” as he urged leaders to overcome the “fear” of making the choice.

Sir Keir Starmer and Joe Biden met in Washington last Friday for talks on giving Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles to target Russian airfields and military bases, but no decision was reached.

The issue is likely to come up again when the trio all attend the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.