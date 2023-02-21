Ukraine: Zelensky’s wife reveals traumatic effects war had on their children

Ukraine's first lady has described the impacts of the Russian invasion on children in her country, including her own.

Speaking to Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, Olena Zelenska recalled how many young people are in need of "psychological help", in particular

"those who witnessed the execution of family members."

Ms Zelenska also spoke of how the war has impacted her own family.

"When the air sirens go off, [children] go to the basements in their schools. Mine come to the basement with me," she said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.