President Zelensky and Ukraine’s First Lady arrive at White House

Volodymyr Zelensky met with Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday 21 September.

The president of Ukraine arrived alongside First Lady Olena Zelenska and was seen shaking hands with Mr Biden and Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States.

Mr Zelensky, who earlier visited Capitol Hill and the Pentagon, capped his visit to Washington with an Oval Office meeting.

He said he felt “trust” between himself and top American officials and expressed gratitude for the defence support that has allowed his armed forces to “combat Russian terror”.

Mr Biden added that the US and the American people are determined to “do all we can to ensure that the world stands with” Ukraine.