Moment Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky hugged a reporter from BBC Ukraine as he took questions alongside Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

“Greetings Mr President, I would really like to hug you, but I’m not allowed,” the correspondent said to Mr Zelensky.

“Why not, please, do give me a hug,” the Ukrainian leader responded, stepping off stage to embrace her, as others applauded.

The journalist then asked Mr Sunak if he thought the UK’s decision to send military jets to the war-torn nation was taking “too long”.

