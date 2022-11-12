‘Historic day’: Zelensky hails ‘return’ of Kherson as Ukrainian forces enter city

Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the withdrawal of Russian forces from the key city of Kherson as being ”historic.”

“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” the Ukrainian president said in his video address.

Vladimir Putin has been silent about the setback suffered by his troops, with his spokesperson distancing himself from the decision.“

The people of Kherson were waiting, they never gave up on Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

