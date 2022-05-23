Polish president hugs Zelensky before first address to Ukraine’s wartime parliament

The president of Poland gave Volodymyr Zelensky a hug as he became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to Ukraine’s parliament since Russia’s invasion.

Andrzej Duda told representatives that only Ukraine has the right to decide its future and urged the nation to avoid giving in to Vladimir Putin’s demands.

“Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to Putin’s demands,” Mr Duda said.

“Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future... nothing about you without you.”

