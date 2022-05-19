Zelensky mocks Russia for ‘trying to find wunderwaffe’ amid reports of laser weapons

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “trying to find its wunderwaffe” amid reports Vladimir Putin is using a new generation of laser weapons in Ukraine.

“In the propaganda of Nazi Germany, there was such a term ‘wunderwaffe’... wonder weapon,” the president said.

“The clearer it became they had no chance of winning the war, the more propaganda there was about the wonder weapon, that would be so powerful it would provide a turning point in the war.

“Russia is trying to find its ‘wunderwaffe’. Allegedly laser.”

