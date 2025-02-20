UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson appeared somewhat awkward when asked about Donald Trump’s false claims Volodymyr Zelensky is a “dictator”.

Lord Mandelson instead said Trump’s speech was “very interesting” and that he was “looking forward” to Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to the White House next week, when approached by Sky News on Wednesday (20 February).

Mr Mandelson was leaving the Saudi-backed Miami conference where Trump doubled down on his attack on Mr Zelensky.

In 2019 Mr Mandelson branded the president a “danger to the world” but retracted those comments ahead of his confirmation as ambassador earlier this year, calling his words “ill-judged”.