Fire ravages Zhytomyr oil rig after Russian missile strike

Alarming footage shows a fire ravaging through a Zhytomyr oil rig after continued Russian missile strikes.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr Oblast wrote: “On March 7, at about 8:20 p.m., two air strikes hit oil depots in Zhytomyr and Chernyakhiv. Rescuers put out the fires.”

Overnight attacks and shelling continued in parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Sumy.

