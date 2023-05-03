Passenger ‘punches’ United Airlines employee on flight to Houston

Dramatic footage shows the moment a passenger appeared to punch a United Airlines employee during a flight from San Francisco to Houston.

The violence broke out in a dispute over seat assignment on Monday (1 May), according to reports.

In video captured by Naya Jimenez a person is heard saying “you’re in my space right now” before a passenger appears to throw a punch.

Ms Jimenez told ABC 13 that the fight broke out after a couple blocked her seat and the man became upset when staff tried to intervene.

The Independent has contacted United Airlines and the police for comment.

