Watch: Flames shoot out of United Airlines wing on take off

A passenger on board a United Airlines flight captured the moment flames and smoke shot out of the aircraft’s wing on take off.

United Airlines flight 1382 was due to fly to New York City just after 8am on Sunday (2 February) when it was halted while still on the runway and not yet airborne at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Video footage captured by passengers shows smoke emitting from the aircraft and flames sparking out of one of the wings.

The FAA said it will be investigating the United Airlines incident in Houston.

The Independent has contacted United Airlines for comment.