UN chief deems Russia’s ‘disturbing’ nuclear threats as ‘totally unacceptable’

Antonio Guterres branded Russia's nuclear threats against the West as being "totally unacceptable" during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The UN secretary-general warned world leaders that the latest developments in the war in Ukraine are "dangerous and disturbing," and a step closer to an "endless cycle of horror and bloodshed."

"The idea of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, has become a subject of debate. This in itself is totally unacceptable," he said.

Mr Guterres also deemed the idea of any referendum being held in occupied parts of Ukraine as a "violation of international law."

