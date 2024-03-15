US border patrol agents rescue migrants from capsized raft on Rio Grande river

Two young children were among the rescued migrants who were pulled from the Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Body-worn camera footage shared by a US Border Patrol agent shows how the dramatic incident unfolded and highlights the dangerous struggle migrants face when trying to cross the river into the US.

“Crossing the border illegally is not worth the risk,” Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“Eagle Pass agents were on patrol when a group of undocumented migrants attempted to float across the Rio Grande river on a raft.

“The raft suddenly capsized, and our agents rescued all of the subjects, including 2 children.”