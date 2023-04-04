Moment lightning strikes truck during Missouri thunderstorm

The moment lightning struck and damaged a truck in Missouri has been captured on security footage released on Monday, 3 April.

A bolt hit the roof of a Greene County Highway Department semi-truck during a thunderstorm last week, cracking the front and rear windshield and damaging the interior.

Several manhole covers were blown off when the lightning struck the ground.

Crews are examining the truck’s electrical and mechanical systems.

"No one was inside, but a Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy was nearby when the lightning struck. Thankfully she was not injured... Crazy power of mother nature," Greene County officials said.

