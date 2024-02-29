A US Navy supercarrier catapulted vehicles into a river to test its catapults, a new video shows.

Footage released by shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shows wheeled car-like structures weighing up to 80,000lbs being launched into Virginia’s James River last week from the USS John F Kennedy.

The vehicles were launched more than 300 feet down the track from the ship, flying into the sky before hitting the water.

Testing was carried out to prepare the Navy ship to launch fixed-wing aircraft such as fighter jets and airborne early-warning planes.