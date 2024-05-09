Armed robbery of US postal worker caught on CCTV in California

An armed robbery of a US Postal Inspection Service worker in California was caught on surveillance footage.

The 63-year-old female mail carrier was placing items in a mailbox in Dublin, Bay Area, when two masked people came up behind her.

The worker, who says she has worked for the US Postal Service for 33 years, said someone hit her and put a gun to her head before demanding her keys and phone, asking: "You don't want to die, do you?"

The US Postal Service said at least six mail carriers have been robbed in the Bay Area since April.