Independent TV
Showing now | News
03:35
Armed robbery of US postal worker caught on CCTV in California
An armed robbery of a US Postal Inspection Service worker in California was caught on surveillance footage.
The 63-year-old female mail carrier was placing items in a mailbox in Dublin, Bay Area, when two masked people came up behind her.
The worker, who says she has worked for the US Postal Service for 33 years, said someone hit her and put a gun to her head before demanding her keys and phone, asking: "You don't want to die, do you?"
The US Postal Service said at least six mail carriers have been robbed in the Bay Area since April.
Up next
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
01:07
L’Oreal Glotion, Tom Ford Black Orchid and everything else
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:56
Hull City owner reveals real reason behind Liam Rosenior’s exit
00:20
Alaba recreates viral chair celebration as Real Madrid win semi-final
01:03
Ed Sheeran takes Ipswich players out to party to celebrate promotion
00:30
Moment Nikola Jokic finds out he has won third NBA MVP in four years
00:28
Aftermath of Michican tornadoes captured in devastating footage
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:00
First trailer of Piers Morgan Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha’ interview
00:27
Hugh Grant joins ex Elizabeth Hurley at Strictly Confidential premiere
00:27
Israel’s Eurovision act met with boos and ‘Free Palestine’ chants
00:40