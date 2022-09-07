Karine Jean-Pierre explains why US won’t declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Karine Jean-Pierre says Joe Biden will not declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism due to the possible “unintended consequences” for Ukraine.

The White House press secretary said it is “not the most effective or strongest path forward” to hold Russia accountable.

“According to humanitarian experts and NGOs we have spoken to, it could seriously affect the ability to deliver assistance in areas of Ukraine,” Jean-Pierre said.

Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Syria are currently designated as state sponsors of terrorism by the US.

