A 22-year-old woman who died in the historic Buffalo blizzard sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.

Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow for 18 hours.

During the terrifying ordeal, she told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.

Sometime later, the family – who are based in Charlotte, North Carolina – lost contact with Tayor and shortly after, she was found dead inside her car.

