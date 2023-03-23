Moment semi-truck smashes into police vehicles attending scene of crash

Dashcam footage captures the moment a semi-truck smashes into police vehicles attending the scene of a crash on America’s Interstate 80.

The incident happened in the early hours of 24 February.

In the clip, one voice can be heard asking if everyone is “okay”, while another says “we lucked out”.

“This is a heart-stopping reminder of why motorists need to slow down and move over for first responders,” New Jersey’s Department of Transportation said, sharing a video of the incident on Twitter.

“Thankfully, no one was injured this time.”

