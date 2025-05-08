Defence secretary grilled on UK-US trade deal: ‘People are concerned’

Defence secretary John Healey has been grilled on reports of a UK-US trade deal.

Donald Trump revealed his administration has reached an agreement with a “highly respected country” on Wednesday (7 May), and is expected to announce the deal with the UK at a news conference at about 3pm UK time today.

Appearing on Sky News this morning, Mr Healey was grilled about the trade deal.

He said: “I am not going to preempt what the prime minister or president may say, but what this reminds us is the US is an indispensable ally for the UK, both on economic and national security grounds.”