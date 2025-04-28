Children's toys were visible amongst rubble in Yemen after Houthi rebels said Monday (28 April) that US airstrikes targeted its capital overnight.

The US military has acknowledged carrying out over 800 individual strikes in its monthlong campaign.

An overnight statement from the US military's Central Command also said its “Operation Roughrider” targeting the rebels had “killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders,” including those associated with its missile and drone program.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported on Monday that sixty-eight bodies were recovered and 47 others were wounded after a US strike on Saada hit a detention centre hosting African migrants.