Senator JD Vance has defended Donald Trump’s controversial appearance at Arlington cemetery and told Vice President Kamala Harris to “go to hell”.

The Republican vice presidential nominee responded to a question about an "altercation" that reportedly took place at Arlington National Cemetery between Trump campaign and cemetery staff over video recordings, following a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 servicemembers killed at Abbey Gate in Kabul three years ago.

Speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on Wednesday (28 August), Vance said there was evidence that the campaign was allowed to have a photographer there and that Trump was invited by the families to be there.