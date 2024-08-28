Independent TV
JD Vance defends controversial Trump appearance at Arlington cemetery and tells Kamala Harris ‘go to hell’
Senator JD Vance has defended Donald Trump’s controversial appearance at Arlington cemetery and told Vice President Kamala Harris to “go to hell”.
The Republican vice presidential nominee responded to a question about an "altercation" that reportedly took place at Arlington National Cemetery between Trump campaign and cemetery staff over video recordings, following a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 servicemembers killed at Abbey Gate in Kabul three years ago.
Speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on Wednesday (28 August), Vance said there was evidence that the campaign was allowed to have a photographer there and that Trump was invited by the families to be there.
