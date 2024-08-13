Watch moment suspected arsonist sets themselves on fire during barbershop attack

A suspected arsonist set themselves alight as they appeared to try and torch a barbershop in Australia.

CCTV footage released by ACT Policing shows the incident unfold in Gungahlin, a suburb in the Canberra district, on Saturday 6 July.

Two people are seen breaking into the Gold Blade barber shop on Hibberson Street after arriving on bikes.

One of the suspects smashes through the door and pours liquid on the work stations and floor of the business, before attempting to ignite the fire with a lighter.

The person is quickly engulfed by flames, and crawls back out of the shop before rolling around on the street to put the fire out, before riding away.

Police are urging anyone who can identify the offenders to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote 7792682.