This footage shows terrified Israeli festival-goers hiding in undergrowth to avoid being shot by gunmen following a deadly attack on Saturday, which left 260 people dead.

Survivors of the attack posted clips on social media, showing how they were forced to hide under bushes and record farewell messages to their loved ones.

Earlier today, a barman at the Supernova festival revealed how the Hamas militant attack was “relentless”.

Peleg Orev said: “It was all very quickly happening. It escalated in a few minutes. We were at work having fun, the music was amazing and the atmosphere the best.

“In a few minutes, it all turned upside down into hell on earth.”