Why are protesters in Italy holding a minute of noise to stop violence against women?

Italian women are asking to “burn down” the patriarchal system while marching for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November.

It comes after Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old biomedical engineering student, was found dead on 18 November.

In response, Cecchettin’s sister Elena said: “For Giulia, don’t make a minute of silence. For Giulia, burn everything down”.

The call was heard by Emma Ruzzon, 23, the student-body president of the University of Padua, who helped organise a “minute of noise” in memory of Giulia.

“I am asking the Italian government to be brave and admit there is a problem with gender-based violence”, Ms Ruzzon told The Independent.