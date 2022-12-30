Bereaved fans leave flowers outside late Vivienne Westwood’s home

Fans have been paying tribute to the late Dame Vivienne Westwood, leaving flowers outside of her Clapham home in south London.

The 81-year-old fashion designer passed away yesterday (29 December) at home, surrounded by family.

Cards, candles, and even items of clothing she had designed lay on the front wall of the townhouse, and roses were intertwined on the metal gates.

Her family said she went "peacefully" and continued doing what she loved until the end.

