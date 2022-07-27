Volodymyr Zelensky hopes ‘friend of Ukraine’ Boris Johnson will have political future

Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not want Boris Johnson to “disappear” from politics as he is a “big friend of Ukraine.”

“I want him to be somewhere in politics, in a position to be someone. I don’t want him to disappear, but the decision is in the hands of the British people,” the Ukrainian president said.

During his interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Zelensky added: “I am sure that whatever position he is going to take, he is always going to be with Ukraine. This is from the heart.”

