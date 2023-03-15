Zelensky thanks British press for support during ongoing Russian invasion

Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the British press for its "vital support" during the ongoing war with Russia.

The Ukrainian president also said his country, now more than ever before, "needs the world's attention."

He was speaking in a pre-recorded message to the Society of Editors Media Freedom Conference on Wednesday.

Zelensky urged more reporters to make the trip to Ukraine to “spread the truth about the Russian aggression, support our defence, and give Ukrainian life worth.”

