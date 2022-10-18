'What sort of world do you belong in?' Mark Drakeford shouts at Andrew RT Davies

First minister Mark Drakeford lost his temper in the Welsh Parliament today, 18 October, when the Welsh Conservative leader questioned him about the NHS.

After Andrew RT Davies called for a solution to long waits for ambulances, Mr Drakeford appeared visibly shaken as he criticised the Senedd opposition leader, attacking the Westminster government for the “mess” it had made of Wales’ budgets.

“You think you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground? What sort of world do you belong in?” Mr Drakeford said as those around him banged their desks.

