Americans commemorate 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

Cermonies were held across the United States on Wednesday, 7 December, to mark the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

This year’s commemoration is the first to be open to the public since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the US naval base on Oahu Island, prompting president Franklin D Roosevelt to ask Congress for and receive a declaration of war against Japan.

