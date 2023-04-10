Ukrainian children reunited with families after being taken to Russia

Thirty-one children have returned to Ukraine after being taken to Russia from occupied territories, a charity has said.

Footgage from Save Ukraine shows youngsters stepping off a bus to reunite with their families.

In March, upon issuing an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for war crimes, the International Criminal Court accused the Russian president of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have previously estimated, based on data from the country’s National Information Bureau, that 16,226 children have been deported since the invasion began.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.