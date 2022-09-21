Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine approaches the seven-month mark, warning that he would use all the means at his disposal to protect Moscow’s territory.

The Russian president made a rare national address on Wednesday morning and told the west he’s “not bluffing” when it comes to nuclear weapons.

Mr Putin warned Nato states that his nation has “various means of destruction”.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, has since confirmed 300,000 reservists will be mobilised.

