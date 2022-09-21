Foreign office minister Gillian Keegan has told BBC Breakfast that Vladimir Putin’s national TV address was “chilling” and “a serious threat”.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the Russian president announced a “partial mobilisation” as the war in Ukraine approaches the seven-month mark.

Mr Putin also warned the west that Moscow would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”

“It is chilling, as I say, it’s a serious threat, but one he’s made before,” Ms Keegan said in response.

