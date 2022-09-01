Footage claims to show explosions in northern Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The mayor of Enerhodar said “constant mortar attacks” struck the Ukrainian city, near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, on the morning of Thursday, 1 September.

Dmytro Orlov claimed in a Telegram post that Russian shelling hit the “pre-agreed route” of the UN IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia plant, leading to the shutdown of a power unit.

Russian news agency Interfax said shelling hit residential buildings, a kindergarten building, and parked cars. An unknown number of casualties were sustained in the attack.

Footage circulating on Twitter claims to show explosions in the city that day.

