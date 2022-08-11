Ukraine's defence ministry has released a mock travel advert advising Russians visiting Crimea to travel elsewhere for holidays.

The video was posted on social media after footage emerged of Russian people fleeing a Crimean beach as huge plumes of smoke rise from explosions nearby.

"Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea... no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas," the ministry said.

