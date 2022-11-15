Ukrainian authorities have reported Russian airstrikes across the country, including attacks in Kyiv, as emergency blackouts were announced.

Over 100 missiles were launched on Tuesday, in what has been the heaviest wave of strikes since Moscow’s invasion nine months ago.

The barrage came just days after one of Ukraine’s biggest military successes so far - recapturing the southern city of Kherson.

Some families have begun reuniting with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from the region, but many more now face energy blackouts following the latest attacks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.