A British man who was imprisoned for months by Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukraine, has said that it “still hasn’t set in” that he has returned to the UK.

Aiden Aslin, 28, was one of five Britons released last week in an exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Aslin said that he was subjected to beatings, psychological torment, and was stabbed.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain with fellow prisoner Shaun Pinner, 48, Mr Aslin said: “I was expecting I’d either be killed or I’d be spending at least ten years in Donetsk.”

