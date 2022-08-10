Ukraine: Cyclists defy danger in Donetsk war zone

Though Toretsk may be on Ukraine’s front line in the war with Russia, that hasn’t stopped people going about their daily lives.

With petrol being unaffordable for many during the conflict, some have turned to bicycles, and a war zone hasn’t deterred them from cycling around.

Regardless of a government order to evacuate the region, it’s thought that thousands in Donetsk have chosen to remain.

“Petrol is expensive, I have nothing to drive. And I need to get around,” former miner Oleksandr told Euronews.

