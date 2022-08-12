Zelenksy says Russia is using Zaporizhzhia plant as ‘nuclear blackmail’

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia is using the Zaporizhzhya plant as “unconcealed nuclear blackmail” in a video address on Thursday, 11 August.

“What is happening now around the Zaporizhzhya NPP is one of the biggest crimes of the terrorist state,” the Ukrainian president said in reference to Russia.

Zelensky said that “Russia has once again gone through another floor in the world history of terrorism.”

The UN nuclear chief has warned that military activity at the largest nuclear plant in Europe could lead to dangerous consequences for the region.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.