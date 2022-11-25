Vladimir Putin says he speaks to soldiers in Ukraine on the phone

Vladimir Putin told a group of Russian mothers whose sons have been sent to fight in Ukraine that he sometimes speaks to troops on the phone.

Speaking during their meeting, Russia's president declared that he was "surprised" by soldiers' moods during phone conversations.

"They give me good reason to say that they are heroes, it's true," he added.

According to the Associated Press, many military draftees are inexperienced with no training, and were told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves.

