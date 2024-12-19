Diane Abbott’s seven-word Starmer snub over PM’s Waspi decision

Dianne Abbott accused Sir Keir Starmer of having "no feel for politics" after Labour's decision to not award compensation to Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) women.

In March, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman recommended the government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal to men.

The prime minister has denied MPs a vote on the decision to rule out compensation.

Speaking on Newsnight on Wednesday (18 December), Ms Abbott said: "Remember he’s on his big fat DPP pension. What does he know about ageing women?”